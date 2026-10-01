Maricopa County Library October Events

Maricopa County Library, Ed Robson Branch offers a broad range of programs that are free for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings visit www.mcldaz.org/edrobson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Rd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 and is open to the public Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 2026 Events

Registration is required and space is limited. Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Create a Ghost Bunting/Garland

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2 p.m.

Come join us as we create an adorable fall ghost garland to hang in your home. Using fabric, string, and wooden beads, we will put together a cute, “less spooky,” fall decoration. Adults.

Recipe Swap

Monday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.

Bring your favorite recipes to share! Please bring a copy of the recipe you want to share so that we can create and pass out copies. Adults.

Spice Trip Around the World (This is not an in-person program.)

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Take a trip around the world with a different spice each month! Registrants will receive an email to come to the library to pick up your spice packet with a recipe. You must register each month.

Create Fall Wine Glass Candle Holders

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m.

Come ready to paint, as we create fall candle holders from wine glasses. Adults.

UFO Discussion Group

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.

The truth is out there! Join our UFO Discussion Group as we review the latest information on extraterrestrial life. We will discuss current sightings, past events, and research, as well as books, films, websites, and gatherings for those interested.

Book Club Is My Alibi

Friday, Oct. 9, 3 p.m.

Join Library Staff for our Mystery Book Club. We will discuss Anatomy of an Alibi by Ashley Elston, and hand out our next book, The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer. Adults.

Reader’s Rendezvous

Monday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.

Join fellow readers monthly to discuss what you love to read, share some recommendations, and leave with new titles to read! This will be a book club style discussion, but it will not require a title to have been read. Adults.

Puzzle Tournament

Monday, Oct. 12, 2 p.m.

Join us for our quarterly Puzzle Tournament and Puzzle Swap. Participants in groups of 2-4 will compete to be the first team to complete a 350-piece jigsaw puzzle. Before the fun begins, bring any puzzles you would to trade with others. Adults.

Tech Training Tuesday: Selling Online

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m.

Would you like to start selling online? Come learn the ins and outs of online sales via apps and websites. Adults.

Crafting Together: Crochet

Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.

Join us as we create crocheted pumpkins. Adults.

Craft and Chat

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.

Crafters unite! Bring whatever craft project you are currently working on and let’s craft together. Work on your craft project while we chat, share ideas and make new friends. (This is a DROP-IN program, no need to register.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Puzzle Piece Pumpkin Plaques

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.

Creating without the consumption and waste. This month we will be crafting a fall pumpkin decoration with puzzle pieces. Adults.

Writing Workshop: Building Your Field(s) of Dreams

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m.

Join Duane Roen to discuss and write about: Building Your Field(s) of Dreams, the call to possibilities and following your dreams. Adults.

Genealogy Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m.

Join Duane Roen every month to learn about the basics of genealogy research. This is a one-on-one consultation with Duane. Please sign up to reserve your spot. Space is limited to four. Adults.

The Ed Robson Film Society: The House on Haunted Hill (1959)

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m.

Join the Ed Robson Film Society, where we will watch and discuss films from a variety of genres. This month’s film stars Vincent Price in the 1959, The House on Haunted Hill. Adults.

Digital Resources Presentation

Monday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.

Library Staff will review the library’s digital resources, including Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Freegal. Please bring your smartphone and/or tablet! Adults.

Book Club with Zoe

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.

Join Zoë to discuss our pick this month, Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy. Copies of our next book, The Proving Ground by Michael Connelly will be distributed. Adults.

Book Club With Brenda

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 3 p.m.

Join Brenda to discuss our pick this month, The Only One Left by Riley Sager. Copies of our next read, The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner will be distributed. Adults.

Book Break Author Talk: Pam Jenoff

Friday, Oct. 30, 2 p.m.

Join us at the library each month as we watch one of the free online author talks available through our website! Each month we will stream a prerecorded interview featuring a different author. This month we are featuring Pam Jenoff, author of The Lost Girls of Paris. Adults.