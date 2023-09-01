Medicare, Medicaid, and Related Benefit Information

Personalized objective assistance to seniors, the disabled, and caregivers is provided by volunteer counselors who are trained by the Arizona Agency on Aging Benefits Assistance Program.

Services include: Basic information about Original Medicare (Parts “A” and “B”), Supplemental (Medigap) policies, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part “D”), Medicare Advantage Plans (HMOs, etc.), AHCCCS (Medicaid), and ALTCS (Arizona Long Term Care System).

An Area Agency on Aging volunteer is available the first open Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road, Education Building, in Room 2. The Education Building is located at the rear of the church’s grounds.

If you or anyone you know, such as a neighbor, friend, or family member, might benefit from this service, please tell them about us.

No appointment is necessary, and there is no fee for this service.

Reminder: Medicare Open Enrollment is just around the corner: Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Start thinking about any changes to your coverage you might want to make.

For additional information, call the Area Agency on Aging at 602-264-2255.

Masks are suggested.