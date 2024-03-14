News from the Sky: A European Getaway from Phoenix Sky Harbor

Getting to Europe might seem daunting. However, if a European vacation is on your mind for this summer, you’re in luck. Phoenix Sky Harbor has a variety of non-stop options that will save you valuable time, thanks to four airlines that offer service from Phoenix to Europe.

The most recent, Air France, announced in January they offer non-stop flights between Charles de Gaulle International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor three times a week for the summer season. Their service will begin on May 23 and carry passengers aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with flights leaving Paris at 10:10 a.m., arriving in Phoenix at 12:10 p.m., then departing Phoenix at 2:10 p.m., arriving in Paris the next day at 9:15 a.m.

Not only will this service create a never before connection from Phoenix to France, the airline, from its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub, will offer connecting opportunities to more than 200 destinations worldwide. In fact, this three times weekly non-stop seasonal service via Air France will provide a $30 million annual economic impact to the Phoenix community.

American Airlines and British Airways both already connect Phoenicians to London every day with non-stop service to London’s Heathrow Airport. This service saves passengers valuable time when getting across the pond. Flights from PHX with connections in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and even Charlotte can take anywhere from 12 to almost 14 hours with wait times, but passengers who fly non-stop from Phoenix arrive in London in just 10 hours or less.

Additionally, starting in May, Condor will once again be offering flights between Phoenix and Frankfurt, Germany. This season, they will be utilizing a new aircraft. The new 310-seat, fuel-efficient Airbus A330-900neo aircraft is considered the most planet-friendly aircraft in the skies and will sport Condor’s eye-catching striped livery, which you won’t be able to miss as it takes off and lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Condor’s partnerships will allow travelers to easily connect throughout Europe via Lufthansa, as well in the U.S., with partnerships on JetBlue, Alaska, and other airlines. Condor flights will run on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Phoenix at 5:40 p.m. or 6:05 p.m. and departing Phoenix around 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Travelers might not even realize it, but when flying to Europe from Phoenix, your vacation is actually helping support and boost the economy back home in Arizona. Phoenix international flights add more than $3.4 billion to the local economy each year, per the Airport’s most recent economic impact study.

For more information on all the destinations available to travel to from Phoenix, visit skyharbor.com/flights/where-we-fly.