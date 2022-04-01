NWC Gelato Social Celebrates Volunteers—And You’re Invited!

April is Global Volunteer Month, and we are celebrating our amazing volunteers at Neighbors Who Care! It is because of these volunteers that our organization is able to help homebound seniors in Sun Lakes and South Chandler with much-needed, non-medical services such as transportation to medical appointments, dinner delivery, shopping/errands, respite care, minor repairs, reassurance phone calls, and friendly visiting. And these services are offered free of charge to our clients, many of whom are on limited, fixed incomes.

To show our appreciation, we are hosting a Gelato Social for our volunteers on Tuesday, April 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. in front of the Neighbors Who Care office, 10450 E. Riggs Road, #113, Sun Lakes. This event is being sponsored by Sunland Home Care and Medical, who will be on hand to discuss the variety of home services they offer. An assortment of gourmet gelato will be served by Gelato 64, one of our area’s premier gelato caterers. If you love gelato like we do, you won’t want to miss this event!

Prospective Volunteers Are Invited, Too!

While our Gelato Social is geared toward thanking those who currently volunteer with Neighbors Who Care, we also want to extend an invitation to anyone interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer with us. You’ll have the opportunity to speak directly with volunteers and learn firsthand how rewarding it is to serve our clients. No sales pitch … just the straight, honest truth from our volunteers! So, if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to volunteer with Neighbors Who Care, we would love to have you join us. And you’ll get to enjoy a scoop of delicious gelato, too!

RSVP

If you are a current Neighbors Who Care volunteer or are a prospective volunteer, RSVP for the Gelato Social by sending an email to Jennifer Gustafson at [email protected] or by calling the office at 480-895-7133. RSVP deadline is Friday, April 1.

Why We Love Our Volunteers

Plain and simple, Neighbors Who Care would not exist without our wonderful volunteers. No matter how often someone volunteers, each service provided makes a huge difference in the lives of seniors in our area who may not have anyone else to help them. In fact, many of our clients are able to remain in their own homes independently for up to five years longer than if they did not have this extra support. When you consider that a majority of our clients are in their 80s and 90s, that is a huge impact! And volunteering couldn’t be easier. There is no minimum time commitment, and you get to choose the services you want to provide and serve based on your availability.

So, thank you to all Neighbors Who Care volunteers and to all who may be considering how you can lend a helping hand. We appreciate you, and so do your neighbors in need!