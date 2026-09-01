Oktoberfest Comes to Sun Lakes Country Club with Brews, Entertainment, and Community Fun

Residents of all Sun Lakes communities and their guests are invited to raise a stein and celebrate at the upcoming Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sept. 19 on the Sun Lakes Country Club front lawn.

This new community event promises an afternoon of craft beer tastings, entertainment, and socializing while bringing together residents from across all Sun Lakes HOAs.

Attendees can choose from three ticket options, including a $10 Entry-Only Ticket for those who want to enjoy the festivities without participating in the beer tasting experience. Guests who prefer other beverages can purchase beer, wine, cocktails, and nonalcoholic drinks from the Sunset Grill and bring them into the festival.

Beer lovers can purchase a tasting package for $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. The package includes a commemorative tasting mug and 10 tasting tickets, each redeemable for a four-ounce sample. A limited VIP ticket option is also available.

Local breweries are enthusiastically supporting this year’s event and will showcase a variety of craft beers and hard seltzers. At press time, five breweries had committed to participate, with organizers expecting at least 10 breweries by festival day. Confirmed participants include: OHSO Brewery, Starfire Brewery, Catalyst Crafter Ales, Formation Brewing and BoneHaus Brewing.

The event is made possible in part through the support of several community sponsors. Special thanks go to the Sun Lakes Splash, Deblis Precious Metals, Grayson Law, Avara Home Care, Built By Referral Realty, The Villages at Red Mountain, and Semper Fi Heating and Cooling for their sponsorship and commitment to community events.

Tickets and food vouchers are available now through the Sun Lakes Country Club HOA Office or online at www.ticketsource.com/slhoa1.

For additional information about Oktoberfest, contact the Sun Lakes Country Club Events Office at events@slhoa1.com or call 480–895-9270, ext. 123.

With local craft breweries, food, entertainment, and a festive atmosphere, Oktoberfest is shaping up to be one of Sun Lakes’ most anticipated community events of the fall season.