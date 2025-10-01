P.E.O. STAR Scholarship Winner

Lisa Sherburne

Nithilia Swamy, a recent graduate at Hamilton High School, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter DD of Sun Lakes, Ariz.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service, and potential for future success.

Nithilia is off to attend Purdue University in Indiana and pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

Chapter DD has been a part of the Sun Lakes community since it was organized in 1987.

P.E.O. has been motivating, educating, and celebrating women for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $462 million in grants, scholarships, awards, and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with over 5,400 chapters.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies, and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.

