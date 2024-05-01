Pickleball Team Wins State!

Lorri Morgan, Communications

Stevie’s Wonders 65+ 4.0 pickleball team was crowned Arizona Pickleball Players League (APPL) State Champions at the Pueblo El Mirage pickleball complex on April 7. League play began in February, and the team finished the season by winning the East Valley Region where they earned the right to face off against the Southern Region (Tucson) and West Region (Sun City Festival) champions.

Seven of the 13 team members reside in Sun Lakes. Tom Dawson, Bob Borengasser, and Jack Hill all play in the IronOaks Pickleball Club, while Jerry Strom, Keith Ori, Leif Lindgren, and Jeff Dunn play in the Cottonwood Pickleball Club. Congratulations, Stevie’s Wonders!

The Sun Lakes Desert Jays 50+ 3.0 ladies team went undefeated in the A Division of East Valley (10 teams) to go to the regional finals where they were defeated by the B Division Pickled Pink team by a score of 24-22. Pickled Pink went on to win Silver at the State Championship. We are so proud of our Sun Lakes teams, as this is the first time any of our teams have achieved such honors!

Temperatures have started to rise, snowbirds have begun their migrations, and lots of sunbirds, or is it firebirds, remain on the courts to scratch their addiction itch. Yes, pickleball is an addiction, passion, or just plain fun. Keep your paddles up and a smile on your face!