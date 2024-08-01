Playing Tennis Is a Family Affair

Katy Hansen

In 2009 Bob and Maureen Pivec moved from their home state of Minnesota to Sun Lakes. They were relocating to be close to two of their three daughters’ families and their 12 grandchildren. Bob and Maureen quickly became part of the Sun Lakes community and the Cottonwood Tennis Club. Bob, a retired teacher and high school tennis coach, could be found on the Cottonwood courts not only competing, but instructing many of his grandchildren as well. Almost weekly, Bob, Maureen, and grandkids took to the courts for drills. Sometimes, daughters Katy and Amy, former collegiate tennis players, joined in the fun, playing tennis or helping out with instruction.

In 2014 the Pivecs’ daughter Katy began coaching the Arizona College Prep (ACP) varsity tennis team. ACP didn’t have their own courts, so they found a home at the Oakwood Country Club courts. Her daughter Hannah Hansen was the first Pivec grandchild to participate in varsity tennis, competing for ACP. It was a common occurrence for Bob to join Katy in coaching the team, where he was referred to as Coach Grandpa. Granddaughter Suzy (Schuler) Meyer followed, playing varsity tennis for Campo Verde High School. Abby Hansen joined the ACP tennis team in 2021, playing her first varsity matches on the courts in Sun Lakes. In 2022 grandson Charlie Schuler joined the ACP tennis team, and their matches were moved to ACP’s new tennis facility on their campus. During all this time, Bob continued hitting regularly with his high school grandkids and their younger siblings.

Bob is the most dedicated fan of the ACP tennis team, attending as many of his grandkids’ matches as possible. So, it was to the delight of Bob and his family that cousins Abby and Charlie and their teammates made it to the Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championship this May. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams competed at the same time. Charlie’s team clinched the tennis state championship first, defeating their opponents quickly. After celebrating their victory, they joined the fans cheering on the girls’ team. Abby and her doubles partner won the deciding match in a hard-fought battle, adding a second state championship for ACP.

From the courts of Cottonwood to the dual state championship, tennis is truly a Pivec family legacy. And it’s not over yet. Bob and Maureen’s daughter Amy Schuler has started her own tennis program, instructing kids in the Gilbert area. Stephanie and Thomas are improving every week, and there is still time for the youngest grandchild Ginger to make her mark on the courts.

Every Friday, Bob is still on the courts in Sun Lakes, hitting with the next generation of grandkids. He also teaches Doubles Strategy Clinics at Cottonwood Tennis Club during the fall/spring season.

For information on Cottonwood Tennis Club, go to www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.