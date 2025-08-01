Posse Is Here to Serve You

The Sun Lakes Posse maintains donated medical equipment items that are available for use by all residents of Sun Lakes and SunBird for three months, free of charge.

The following is a representative listing of our available medical equipment:

• Metal canes (height adjustable)

• Walkers with seats and walkers with wheels

• Crutches

• Knee scooters

• Potty chairs

• Bath and shower seats and stools

• Companion chairs

• Wheelchairs

If you need to use any of these medical equipment items, please visit the Sun Lakes Posse office during the hours of 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. We are located at 9531 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. If you have any questions, you can call us at 480-895-8751 during office hours.

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to patrol the communities of Sun Lakes and SunBird. We are committed to serving the communities we live in and call home. Our organization is funded 100% by your donations. We do not receive any government funding. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, so your donations are tax deductible.

We are a volunteer organization, and if you would like to join us in helping with the medical equipment, you can go to the website www.sunlakesposse.org/recruiting.html and download and fill out the application for a volunteer. You can either mail it to us or drop it off at our office. Alternatively, you can drop by the office to pick up an application.

If you would like to join the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse Program to assist our deputies in public safety and law enforcement, go to the above website and download and fill out the application to be considered for a Posse member. You can either mail it to us or drop it off at our office.

Donate online at www.SunLakesPosse.org. Also, please set us as your charity on Smile.Amazon.com.