Pour Your ‘Art’ Out for a Cause

Joan Marlow

Acrylic pour painting is fun and easy and requires absolutely no experience or specific art talent! This is the perfect way to let your inner Picasso emerge! At the same time, you’ll be supporting The Perfect Place (TPP) Adult Day Care! The Perfect Place, a 501(c)(3) non-profit in Sun Lakes, provides social and recreational adult day care to those with cognitive challenges which, in turn, offers much-needed support and respite for their care providers.

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 30, for an in-person facilitated workshop to create your personal 10” x 10” masterpiece in the colors of your choice. Everything you need is included! Clarendale of Chandler, located at 5900 S. Gilbert Road in Chandler, is the host, and Laurel Smith of Family Home Care is the facilitator. You are the “fun bringers.” Wine, hors d’oeuvres, and mingle time is from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by our painting experience that wraps up at approximately 7:30 p.m. Only $39 per person!

The Perfect Place exists to provide a safe, structured environment for socialization and enrichment activities. Each three-hour session has an activity director and volunteers. The $40 fee per three-hour session goes towards operational expenses. Scholarships are available to families in need of support. Its services are made possible from fees, tax-deductible donations, and fundraising activities. Funds raised from this event will be used to enhance technology supporting TPP services to participants and their families.

To learn more about The Perfect Place and to register for this event, visit www.theperfectplacecare.org. Seats are limited, so register today! Registration closes Thursday, Sept. 23. For questions, contact [email protected]