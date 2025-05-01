Presentations, Piecing, and Points!

Mary La Tourelle

The Agave Quilters Guild April speaker had to cancel at the last minute due to a medical emergency, but we managed to have an informative and fun meeting anyway. Our first order of business was the presentation of several changes to our bylaws, which will be voted on via email. We also installed two new officers for the 2025-26 season. Carlene Svihl will be our new treasurer, stepping in after Dianne Stoutenberg, and Dawn Hendricksen agreed to serve as secretary, taking the place of Mary La Tourelle. Karen Pitts will continue as president, and Jean Hedberg will continue as vice president. We had been searching for a membership chair, and Marita Reed graciously agreed to take on this role.

The President’s Challenge for 2025 was a UFQ (Unfinished Quilt) for Charity, starting in January and ending in April. Members were encouraged to bring any UFQ to one of the general meetings for another participant to pick up and work on the next stage(s). Points were received for each stage, ranging from piecing to quilting to binding to affixing the label. Thirteen club members took up the challenge and turned in 11 quilts. Jean Hedberg won the challenge by receiving the most points, with Karen Pitts coming in second.

At our meeting on May 7 our speaker will be Gail Shannon of Bernina Connection in Phoenix who will focus on color theory. She is known for her many quilting and fiber art classes taught throughout the region, especially for her color sense and coordination of color for quilts. She is also an instructor for the popular Color, Design, and Composition lectures and classes. Check their website Berninaconnection.com for the class schedule.

The Agave Quilters Guild meets in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club (25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd.) from September through May, always on the first Wednesday of the month. For more information, please visit our website at agavequiltersguild.com.