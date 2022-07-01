Resident Authors July 2022

Local Author Releases Her Latest Book

Sandra Givens, Sun Lakes resident and author, has just released her latest book, Night Flight to Paris, available on Amazon.

This story follows Sophie Jones, a young woman ready to travel to Paris with her friend Ellie. At the last minute, Ellie is unable to make the trip, and Sophie is apprehensive but decides she will make the trip on her own. Just before the aircraft door closes, a handsome stranger sits in the seat that would have been Ellie’s. She wonders what this now solitary trip will bring.

Givens received her B.A. in English from California State University at Sacramento. She is the recipient of the prestigious IABC (International Associate of Business Communicators) Award of Excellence. This is Givens’ sixth book. Other books include Running Horse Ranch, Love at the Ranch, Maui Christmas, and Second Chances, all available on Amazon. Her short story, Life with Auntie, was her first published work in 2013.

Resident Author: John Gaudioso’s Newest Story

John Gaudioso is a popular Sun Lakes author of children’s stories, ‘The Smoky Series.’ Its main character is Smoky and friends Buddy, a fellow mutt, and Macaroni, a very independent cat.

John returns to his passion, authoring Uptown Not, his fourth in The Smoky Series. In Uptown Not, John veers from previous Smoky stories slightly.

Uptown Not features a small puppy placed in a cardboard box in front of a pet store. The pet store owner, Sofie, discovers the puppy. She decided to provide for the puppy until an owner or an adoption is approved to care for her. The staff named the puppy Lady. She had the run of the pet store. She was popular, especially with children. Eventually, she becomes eligible to be placed up for adoption. Tom, a retired trucker and owner of an RV spotted Lady in the pet viewing window. He and Lady hit it off immediately. Lady is introduced to traveling, meeting people, and overnighting in RV parks. On one such visit, Lady comes across a cat—a feral cat. The cat swiped her paw at her, just missing her. Lady chased after the car, who disappeared in the surrounding wooded area. Lady lost sight of the cat—she was lost. Smoky, Buddy, Gordon, adults, and children join Tom searching for Lady. Examples of trust, care, and love are evident throughout this story.

Uptown Not and Smoky stories are available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.