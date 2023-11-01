Robson Reserve Celebrates Multi-Million Dollar Remodel

Newly Remodeled Dining Room Robson Reserve team members, Robson family members, and local dignitaries Robson Reserve Culinary Team Members of the Community Leadership Team at Robson Reserve

Robson Reserve at Sun Lakes unveiled its multi-million dollar remodel of its dining room and other amenity areas during a ribbon cutting on Sept. 28. The event began with opening remarks from Executive Director Lance Williams who stated, “Thank you to all who joined us in celebrating the ribbon cutting for our remodeled dining room and bar/lounge area. This area of our community is a central place for our residents to gather for engaging life enrichment activities, live entertainment, and, of course, delicious meals together. Reinvestment in our community is a hallmark of Robson Senior Living and one of many reasons our residents choose Robson Reserve at Sun Lakes.”

Distinguished ribbon-cutting ceremony attendees included residents, employees, members of the Robson family, and local dignitaries, including the President and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce Terri Kimble and Chandler Town Council member OD Harris.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests enjoyed an array of food and beverages crafted by the Robson Reserve culinary team and an opportunity to see the stunningly remodeled amenities, including the dining room, bar, lounge, and common areas, and newly added amenities, including the hearth oven and cooking demo space.

Robson Reserve at Sun Lakes offers high-end residences, luxury amenities, and a robust activity program for its residents. Schedule a tour today to see the remodeled amenities and to discover the luxurious lifestyle that awaits you. Call 480-531-5792 or visit SeniorLivingSunLakes.com.