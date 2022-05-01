Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Celebrates 36th Birthday and Its 28th Golf Tournament

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Director

In a statement released by Sun Lakes resident, Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) past Club President Gary Whiting, “RCSL celebrates 36 years—the club was chartered on April 22, 1986. RCSL was chartered with 15 members, with Allan Gustafson elected as club president. The club is known as the “Education Club” because of its youth/teacher projects, programs, and scholarships. The club has participated in many Rotary International (RI), community service and educational projects through RI’s Foundation and local fundraisers/sponsors.

From a start of 15 members to a high of 140 members, the club now balances between 80 to 90 men and women members. In 2000-01, RCSL was recognized by RI as one of the top 50 largest Rotary clubs in the world, winning the 21st Century Challenge Award. RI celebrated its 100th year in 2004-05, when Mr. Whiting served as Arizona RI District 5510 Centennial Governor, overseeing 46 Rotary clubs and 1,648 members.

Wayne Johnson, who just turned 94, is still an active Rotarian for 65 years and the only remaining RCSL charter member. Mr. Johnson has served as club president, many other positions, and is an RI Paul Harris Fellow. Rarely has Wayne missed a meeting in all these many years. As Wayne says, “If you want to stay young, get involved with your passion,” and for him, that’s about contributing to your own community through Rotary.

Recently, RCSL held its 28th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at Sun Lakes Oakwood Country Club. Proceeds from this event fund RCSL's community service projects and scholarships. Per Events Chairperson Bill Schink, the event is one of the organization's largest fundraisers.

RCSL Club President Jon Lyons thanks the 2022 RCSL Golf Tournament Golf Committee, all of the golf tournament’s sponsors, golfers (178), volunteers (including CUSD District high school students), dinner attendees (260), and auction/raffle donors and buyers.

Visit www.sunlakesrotary.com for more information.