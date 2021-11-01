Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Supports Community Food Collection

Dr. Honora Norton, RCSL Public Image Chair

The Rotary Club of Sun Lakes (RCSL) partnered with Ellie Neal, an 8th grade student at Dr. Camille Casteel School, to complete the “2021 Cereal September” Community Service Project. This project ran from Sept. 1 through Sept. 17, where cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, and canned food were collected to go to the Chandler CARE Center. RCSL Rotarians, along with students from select schools, donated the items over the first half of September.

Miss Ellie sends a huge thank you to RCSL members and fellow students and their families for their support of the Cereal September Project. A trailer “full” of collected food was delivered on Sept. 17. The Chandler CARE Center said it was the largest donation (estimated 1,600 boxes and $350) ever received from one project and may feed families through March 2022. RCSL President Jon Lyons and RCSL Rotarians Maureen Alger and Peter Meade congratulated Miss Ellie for her endearing and enthusiastic support of those in need, and also extended their thank you to RCSL members for their donations and to those who helped deliver the food goods: Jon Lyons, Maureen Alger, Bill Giessing, Sharon Flood, Debbie Brown, Stephen Phair, Ellie Neal, her brother, and her mother Angie.

Established in 1995, the Chandler CARE Center is a school-based family resource center providing access to medical, dental, counseling, and social services. Most services are free of charge to families, thanks to the many funders, professionals, and service organizations like Rotary Club of Sun Lakes contributing in-kind goods, financially, and volunteering their services.

For more information about Rotary Club of Sun Lakes community service projects and membership, see www.sunlakesrotary.com.