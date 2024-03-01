Savvy Travelers Club Cruise Night

Jeanette Rajamaki

Join us in the Saguaro Room at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Cottonwood Country Club for a Cruise Night. This will be the first time in four years we have had Holland America. There are many changes with Holland America, as they now have extra-long cruising itineraries—many to unique destinations, including Dubai and Qatar. Alaska now has the Yukon Territories added on their 14-day sailings.

Come hear all the updates. There will be refreshments, brochures, and door prizes.

The schedule of Savvy Travelers meetings and events is as follows. (There are no dues, and there are always presentations by various vendors. There are no summer meetings):

Wednesday, April 24: Oceania Cruises

Thursday, May 9: TBD

Group travel scheduled for 2024 and 2025—join us as we travel the world!

June 13, 2024 – AMAWaterways – France – 8-day/7-night Rhone River from Lyon to Avignon with optional pre three nights Geneva – one solo room left, two French balcony left – wine and beer with lunch and dinner, plus free happy hour each evening on ship. Bicycles and bike tours included at no extra charge. Shore excursions included. Jeanette will be hosting this cruise.

Aug. 10, 2024 – Viking Bordeaux to Bordeaux 7-night – pre three nights in Bilbao, Spain, is optional. Wine and beer included at lunch and dinner. Vic Hermann hosting.

Aug. 30, 2024 – Norwegian Cruises – 10-night on the Sun round trip out of Seattle. Great pricing for balcony. Includes beverage package and specialty dining.

Sept. 14, 2024 – 7-night Alaska inside passage – Princess Discovery – a full moon cruise includes sailing Glacier Bay – round trip Seattle – includes gratuities, alcoholic drinks, free wi-fi. The balcony priced at $2,570 includes taxes and port fees. Great pricing for the last sailing of the season. Hosted by Christine Pertgen.

March 10, 2025 – Oceania Cruises Regatta – 680 passengers – 20-night Sydney to Singapore – cruising Down Under up the side of Australia to Newcastle, Cairns, Darwin. We plan to add a couple days in Sydney at the beginning and a couple days in Singapore. The Bogdanoffs are hosting. Includes gratuities.

Sept. 17, 2025 – AMAWaterways – 8-day/7-night Vineyards of the Rhine and Moselle. Optional pre in Amsterdam and optional post in Reims and Paris. Savvy Travelers have a special $250 off current pricing plus 5% discount until Dec. 31, 2023. Solo rates available. Daily free cocktail hour with wine and beer at lunch and dinner. Bicycles free on board with daily bike tours. Excursions included daily.

Oct. 29, 2025 – 15-day Oceania Cruise Montreal to Miami – gratuities included – culinary experience – beer, wine, and champagne with lunch and dinner. Great pricing. Hosted cruise.