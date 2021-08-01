Savvy Travelers Club: Summer News

Jeanette Rajamaki

The Savvy Travelers Club will continue through the summer with a few virtual meetings, but starting Thursday, Oct. 21, we will meet live in the Saguaro Room at Cottonwood Country Club at 6:30 p.m. In July we had a presentation on Egypt via Zoom. If you are interested in joining our adventure to Egypt and Nile River Cruise for January 2023, email [email protected] or call 602-909-2000. Egypt is nearly sold out for 2022, and we had to investigate 2023 to get prime dates.

We are being reminded by our many on-site vendors throughout the world that the travel doors are opening and “The world misses you.” We are here to support all you travelers in the Sun Lakes area so you can “plan your comeback” comfortably, whether close to home or abroad, by land or by sea. Contact Jeanette Rajamaki at 602-909-2000 or Tami Bogdanoff at 425-359-4852.

The following is travel currently scheduled:

Dec. 22 – Majestic Princess Holiday cruise – Seven Nights Mexican Riviera – R/T Los Angeles – Stuart and Maria Davis to host – $50 on board credit – free gratuities, Adult Beverage package, one specialty dining evening. Balcony starting at $1,959 pp.

March 12, 2022 – Copper Canyon Land tour – Pick up in Sun Lakes – 12 folks already booked. All meals included – Aerial Tramway in the Canyon – Rail Journey fully escorted and narrated. $1,895 double occupancy – $2,225 for single

March 9, 2022 – South Africa, Victoria Falls, and Botswana – Optional 4 nights in Dubai enroute to South Africa. Collette Vacations.

April 24, 2022 – Nine days/eight-night Cruise on the Mississippi – Memphis to New Orleans. one pre-night in Memphis – all adult beverages included – Hop on excursions in ports. Optional nights in New Orleans – 42 people from Sun Lakes already booked. Hosted by Patty and John Kear. Still some great rooms available starting at $3,299. Single rates available.

Aug. 17, 2022 – Norwegian’s Brand-New Ship The Prima – Amsterdam to Reykjavik on Aug. 17 to Aug. 25. Two ports in Norway. Ship 92% sold out. 18 folks are already booked. We will do a couple nights pre in Amsterdam and two nights post in Reykjavik. Call for pricing. Beverage package available and specialty dining is included.

Jan. 19, 2023 – Egypt with option to Jordan and Petra – 11 days Egypt, four nights on the Nile River. Approx. pricing for double $4799 includes Economy Air – $5,599 single includes Economy Air. – intra flights are included in the price as well as taxes. $3,199 pp double occupancy – single – $3,999 excludes air if you have miles. Lots of extras included and optional. Jordan and Petra extra $899 double and $1,199 for single. Intra air from Cairo into Jordan not included. Approx. $500 pp.