Scandinavian Friends of the Southeast Valley Meet February 18

Come and join us! The Scandinavian Club will meet again on Feb. 18 in the Saguaro Room of the Cottonwood Country Club. The club is known for its friendliness. Join the group for an entertaining program featuring exchange students. It will make for an enjoyable evening.

Remember, our social hour starts at 4:30 p.m. with tasty appetizers of pickled herring, cheese, crackers, and sausage, all compliments of your club. A cash bar is available. Spend time with friends and meet some new ones.

At 5 p.m. a hot and delicious dinner will be served. Our Cottonwood restaurant is offering a choice of chicken cordon blue or meatloaf. Sides, salad, rolls and butter, and coffee and iced tea are included.

Following dinner, our program by exchange students talking about their countries, will enhance our awareness of their culture and current happenings.

Make your reservations before Feb. 9 by taking or sending a check to Sue Jordan at 8910 E. Ohio Avenue, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Indicate your choice of entrée. Make checks payable to Scandinavian Club SEV for $25 per person. For further information, call Sue at 480-603-6015 or email her at [email protected].

All Scandinavians, guests, and friends are welcome.