Karen Vollis

Are you interested in science and technology? During the winter, we can attend nature walks to learn about the flora and fauna of the desert. We can volunteer to be Citizen Scientists at the Maricopa Parks (to document the various species of plants, birds, or insects). During the summer, we can stay cool indoors and watch documentaries about nature and man-made structures. We can visit local museums. There are also some online volunteer opportunities to gather data for science projects.

We meet once a month in Sun Lakes. Please contact me at [email protected] for more information.