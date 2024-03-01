Nancy Kirk with “Colors of the Desert” Nancy Kirk’s thread painting

Eileen Turner

Sew-N-Sews started 2024 with a great meeting. Many of the Special Interest Groups (SIGs) are actively planning events and projects. Children’s Charities members are working, organizing members to sew Easter baskets and donate items to be given to several groups. They are still donating other projects to brighten the lives of children in need through the police departments in the surrounding communities.

The Featherweight Interest Group shared their vinyl notions bag made in a class. Other groups and members were set up with projects they offer in classes, such as purses, hand appliques, placemats, and bags. Members are motivated and invited to sign up.

The guest speaker, Nancy Kirk, wowed the group with her exquisite free motion embroidery, or thread painting. She explained her inspiration, techniques, and method in creating the spectacular pieces. Her description of the techniques and materials used for both the wolf and the piece called “Colors of the Desert” were amazing and inspirational. The members were moved by her displays of work showing great details, especially the eyes of the wolf and the spines on the cactus.

2024 will be a momentous year for members to pursue fun projects with your sewing machines, Cricut, needlework, and even revisiting the art of hand stitching.

Our program in March will be presented by Barbara Johnston. Barbara is experienced in clothing construction and has made formalwear and wedding gowns for her daughters. She began quilting about 20 years ago and will showcase free motion techniques done on a domestic sewing machine.

Guests are welcome to join Sew-N-Sews for two meetings before joining. The new member fee is $25, which includes a name badge. Sew-N-Sews meet on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May, in the Navajo Room at Sun Lakes Country Club at 1 p.m. The meeting in March will be held on March 13. You are invited to come and join. Come early and peruse the Stash Table. If you would like more information, please email the group at [email protected].