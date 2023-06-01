Sew-N-Sews News

Phyllis Prysock

Our Spring Luncheon was a huge success. We had over 60 members attending. Everyone received a colorful, freestanding lace bookmark, and one lucky person at each table took home a flower centerpiece made from buttons.

The raffle of the sewing machine was a huge success. Cathy Ferguson, the winner of the machine, was thrilled. She said she had been wanting a lightweight machine to take to classes, and this one fit that description perfectly. Many thanks to Shirley Thomas for donating the machine.

Children’s Charities made another donation to the Chandler Police Department. Irene Blakely has been finishing bears at a record pace. This latest donation will bring smiles to many faces. Our dedicated volunteers are currently working on crayon totes. We need donations of children’s fabric, crayons, coloring books, and reading books for children of all ages.

Pads4Paws is always looking for help. They meet in the Sewing Room on the third Friday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. and the following Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have an hour or so to spare, we will welcome your help. We mix scraps of fabric with batting and fiberfill and stuff the covers. No experience or skill is required.

Although we do not have any general monthly meetings in June, July, and August, Sew-N-Sews Special Interest Groups and charity groups will meet in the Oakwood Sewing Room during the summer months.

Our Class Committee is working on workshops and classes to keep all our members who brave the summers busy. Information will be published to our members as we fill up the calendar.

Please contact us at [email protected] for more information.