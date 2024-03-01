Sing Into Spring with the Chorale

Yvonne Orlich

The Sun Lakes Chorale Spring Concert is just around the corner. March 14 will be here before we know it, so we are buckling down and practicing hard to get the music “performance-worthy.” Once again, we are presenting a wide variety of music styles. It takes focus and hard work. Hey, none of us are young anymore. Fortunately, we are under the guidance and direction of Cris Temple-Evans, and she manages to coax us through it all, no matter how easy or difficult. Cris was unable to direct us for the Holiday Concert, but she is back, and we couldn’t be happier. Together with the musical talents of Bart Evans, BJ Van Noy, and Caroline Brown, Cris always manages to get from us the best that we have to offer as singers. She imparts her deep musical knowledge and musical interpretation for each of the different genres of music. The goal, of course, is to reach each and every attendee through the beauty of music.

If you have not attended a Sun Lakes Chorale concert in the past, this is your opportunity to sit back, relax, and let the music take you away. We hope you will set aside the date of Thursday, March 14, and come to the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and concert time is 7 p.m. The venue is again Sun Lakes United Methodist Church at 9248 E. Riggs Road. Advanced ticket ($10) sales will be at Ace Hardware on Riggs Road, just east of Dobson, from 10 a.m. to noon on the following dates: Tuesday, Feb. 27; Tuesday, March 5; and Tuesday, March 12.

On another note (pardon the pun), we like to recognize good deeds and recognition and awards. One of our most loyal members (and an alto, too) received the Crystal Award. Lyn Munn received the award for her hard work in many areas and groups (too many to list here) throughout the Cottonwood Palo Verde community. We thank Lyn for all she contributes to the Chorale and applaud her receiving this much-deserved recognition.

And finally, we offer our sincere thanks to Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Chandler for their recent monetary donation to the Chorale. Risen Savior holds a yearly garage sale and donates some of the proceeds to organizations in the Sun Lakes area which they determine are an asset to the community. The donation was recently presented to our president Jeanette Cline by Jane Zehnder.