SLACA Arts and Crafts “Pop-Up” Show June 13

Judy Sadkin, Show Chairperson

Join members of the Sun Lakes Arts and Crafts Association (SLACA) for a special “Pop-Up” Craft Fair on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be inside the Bradford Room at the Oakwood Clubhouse.

Shop this rare mid-season craft show. Find that perfect decoration or gift from our talented crafters who always enjoy meeting the many loyal followers in the community.

This event will be held inside the Bradford Room while the Farmer’s Market is taking place outside in the parking lot. Come inside and cool off with some smoking hot crafts!

See you on June 13.