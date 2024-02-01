SLCT Children’s Theatre on the Road Again

Characters from Horton Hatches the Egg don their costumes in preparation for the shows. Characters from Horton Hatches the Egg don their costumes in preparation for the shows. Characters from Horton Hatches the Egg don their costumes in preparation for the shows.

Publicity Committee

With each new year comes excitement in Chandler Unified School District classes, because it’s time for performances of Horton Hatches the Egg by Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) volunteers. Hundreds of children in kindergarten and first grade are treated to the Dr. Suess classic story of how Horton the elephant always keeps a promise, no matter what! Students love booing the hunters, cheering on the “friends,” and being entertained by the clown. But most of all, they love Horton and Maisy, the bird who needs a break from sitting on her nest.

More than 20 elementary schools have scheduled one of these free performances this year between January and March. Volunteer actors perform three times a week and love entertaining the young fans. Teachers are equally happy to see the show, because it is accompanied by a certified learning packet that ties school subjects to the play and helps kids use their arithmetic, art, and word skills.

Sun Lakes Community Theatre received a grant from the Sun Lakes Community Foundation a few years ago, which has helped the nonprofit continue to provide these entertaining shows to children at no charge to the schools. “It’s one of the things I love the most about SLCT,” says the new director of the Children’s Theatre, Sandy Pallett. “Seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and watching them get so involved in the story is a real joy.”

For more information on SLCT, go to their website www.slctinfo.com.