SLCT’s Fall Production of ‘Drinking Habits’ on Tap

What happens when you mix accusations, mistaken identities, and romances? The result is a laugh-out-loud farce written by Tom Smith entitled Drinking Habits.

The mystery, merriment, and fun begin with two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent who have been religiously tending their vineyard. Rumors of a spy being sent by Rome with the intention of shutting the convent down have the nuns on edge. Two journalists, former fiancées Paul and Sally, infiltrate the convent as a nun and a priest to discover if these nuns are as innocent as they appear to be. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

The cast consists of the following Sun Lakes Community Theatre members: Lew Crawford, Ginger Henry, Sally Holberg, Jim Janowski, Joyce Recupido, Sue Schlesinger, Sue Stills, and Mark Wenz.

The production is set to run from Nov. 12 through Nov. 16 with four evening performances and one matinee. Cottonwood’s stage will be transformed into the convent for this delightful play. Tickets will be available beginning Oct. 15 at www.slctinfo.com. In-person sale dates will be on the website in advance of the start date.