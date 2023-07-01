SLCT’s ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ Opens July 18

Five women who were all on the same swim team reunite annually in a quaint cottage on the Outer Banks, N.C. Team captain Sheree Hollinger (played by Janine Schneck) uses her extraordinary organizational skills to plan activities, as well as menus, for the group, much to everyone’s dismay. Dinah Grayson (played by Sally Holberg) simply wants to imbibe as much as possible while on her vacation from her law practice. Lexie Richards (played by Jess Alberts) is on the prowl for any man who can afford to keep her in the style she has become accustomed to with her numerous ex-husbands. Jeri Neal McFeeley (played by Kathy Miller) has been a nun for many years and comes bearing a big surprise for her fellow alums. Vernadette Simms (played by Phyllis Novy) has had more bad breaks than thin twigs in a hurricane, but she finds a way to keep her chin up, thanks to her swim team friends.

The action takes place in the living room of the cottage with the five friends meeting various years apart, from 5 to 23. Life changes, mood changes, and world changes can’t keep these bonded gals from their annual retreats. Their ensuing antics are both hysterical and poignant.

The show runs in the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood from July 18 through July 21. Tuesday through Friday performances are at 7 p.m., and Saturday’s matinee is at 2 p.m. Limited menu meals are available prior to the shows, beginning at 5 p.m. and noon, respectively. Tickets are $20 per person (meal not included) and can be purchased online at www.slctinfo.com. For any other information, call 480-382-6290.