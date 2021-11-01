Spirit of the Desert Gourds Club News

Spirit of the Desert Gourds is a patch (or club) based in Sun Lakes. We are members of the Arizona Gourd Society, and membership is open to anyone in the East Valley. Our monthly meetings are on the third Thursdays, and the next meeting will be Nov. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Painting Room of the Oakwood Arts and Crafts building.

Besides our monthly meeting, we also meet in that room every Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a workgroup. This is an excellent time for all members to get together and work. The mentorship experienced within our group is amazing. Just stop by for a visit and see if gourds are for you. If they are, the patch has equipment and supplies to help get you started.

Gourds are called “nature’s canvas,” because just about any art discipline can be used on a gourd. Our members incorporate painting, wood burning, carving, weaving, beading, and other embellishments onto their gourd art. If you would like to learn more about gourds or get more information, please contact us through our website www.SpiritDesertGourds.com.

And the big news is that our patch is having a sale! Right before Christmas, an excellent time to get some beautiful art for gifts. On Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., our members will be selling gourds, along with the Pottery Club members, in the courtyard and the Painting Room of the Oakwood Arts and Crafts building.

We hope to see you at the meeting, at the workshops and, of course, at the sale! Visitors are always welcome!