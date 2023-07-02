Spiritual Clothing?

Pastor Marvin Arnpriester

In Colossians 3, the Apostle Paul uses an image from our daily living, which invites us to intentionality.

In verse 5 he tells us to put to death whatever in you is earthly: fornication, impurity, passion, evil desire, and greed. He follows that in verse 8, telling us to get rid of anger, wrath, malice, slander, and abusive language. Don’t lie.

If we have stayed with him to this point, he suggests we clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, meekness, patience, and, above all, love.

We undress each evening and throw in the laundry the clothes worn that day. Then the next morning we get ready for the day by picking out and dressing in clean clothes.

I’ve been reflecting on what I need to discard from my person each evening and what attitude and quality of character I will choose to wear each day.

Might it be that I need to be as intentional about how I clothe myself spiritually each day as I am about the clothes I put on?

Thinking and praying about it.