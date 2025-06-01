Spiritual Wisdom from Fathers of Faith

Rev. Jennifer Lambert

As June arrives, we pause to honor fathers, and not just those bound to us by blood, but all the men whose presence, mentorship, and faith have shaped our lives. Just like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day can be a time of gratitude and celebration, but it can also bring feelings of grief, absence, or longing. That’s why it’s so important to remember the broad and beautiful ways that fathering shows up in our lives, especially in the life of faith.

Scripture introduces us to many fathers of faith, each revealing something unique about the spiritual journey:

• Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, who listened carefully for God’s guidance and protected his family with quiet strength and steadfast love.

• Abraham, who stepped into the unknown with trust, not because he had all the answers, but because he had faith in the One who called him.

• Moses, a reluctant leader and spiritual father to a wandering people, who grew into his role even while doubting his worthiness.

• The prodigal son’s father, whose open arms and extravagant grace remind us of the depth of God’s love for all of us, especially when we’re far from home.

These men weren’t flawless—far from it. But they remained faithful, and through their imperfections, we witness a God who calls, equips, forgives, and loves unconditionally.

In our own lives, we carry memories of fathers and father figures—those who taught us how to pray, how to build a life, how to say, “I’m sorry,” or how to get back up when life knocks us down. Perhaps your father taught you the value of hard work, or how to laugh in the face of adversity. Maybe it was a coach, teacher, pastor, or neighbor who offered encouragement when you needed it most.

Some carry grief into this month, missing the voice of a beloved dad. Others feel the ache of a relationship that was never what it should have been. And still others carry pride and gratitude for the men—related or not—who showed up with strength, kindness, and grace.

Paul’s words to the Thessalonians come to mind: “As a father deals with his own children, encouraging, comforting, and urging you to live lives worthy of God …” (1 Thessalonians 2:11–12). Encouragement. Comfort. A call to live with purpose. This is the heart of a fathering spirit.

This Father’s Day, may we honor those men whose spiritual wisdom helped shape our lives, and may we offer that same wisdom to others in our own way, with gentleness, integrity, and care.