Summer Hiking Begins

Warren Wasescha, Sun Lakes Hiking Club

June marks the start of summer hiking. For some club members, that means hiking trails near their summer homes up north where the temps are cooler. For others, it’s a well-planned vacation in far-away places. And for those that stay in Sun Lakes, it’s adapting to summer conditions.

Our streak of record-shattering heat that arrived mid-March this year was a good reminder of the importance of safe hiking protocol when temperatures rise above 100.

Over 100 degrees the day you want to hike? Start hiking before sunrise using headlamps for guidance. Get off the trails before the heat spikes upward. Take plenty of water and electrolytes with you. Be exceptionally smart about covering up and taking safe measures against the brutal heat of the sun. Hike at higher elevation in places like Payson or Prescott if you can. And make hikes shorter than normal. This is not the time of year to go on long-distance hikes.

Why hike at all when it’s so hot this time of year? Our club members say they do it for the exercise, the social connections with other hikers, and for the challenge. But they also do it simply to get out in nature, even if it’s on a warm summer day.

Like the idea of hiking socially? Join our club and enjoy all that we have to offer. We are a friendly, inclusive group of hikers that welcome all able-bodied hikers. Our goal is to make group hiking fun, challenging, social and safe. We hike formally November through April, and informally May through October. Our club is open to anyone living in Sun Lakes and SunBird.

For more information about our club, please type “Sun Lakes Hiking Club” into your web browser and look for our Meetup page. You’ll find information about our club along with photos and descriptions of past and future hikes. If you have questions about the club not answered on our website, please let me know at wjwasescha@gmail.com.

Hiking is one of the many rewarding activities you can do in our community. We look forward to hiking with you!