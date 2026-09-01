Summer Safety Tips for Dogs and Cats

It’s no secret, it gets really hot in the Sonoran desert during the summer months. Summer in Arizona’s East Valley means triple-digit temperatures that are dangerous—even deadly—for dogs and cats. As temperatures soar, pet owners need to take extra precautions to keep their furry companions safe. Understanding the risks and knowing how to prevent heat-related emergencies can save your pet’s life.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly in Arizona’s extreme temperatures. Dogs are particularly vulnerable because they can’t sweat like humans do—they rely on panting to cool down, which becomes less effective as temperatures rise and humidity increases during monsoon season. Limit their outdoor time during the hottest times of the day. Fresh cool water should always be available to your pets, both indoors and outdoors. Consider multiple water stations throughout your home and yard.

Never Leave Pets in Parked Vehicles, EVER!

A car’s interior temperature can reach lethal levels within minutes in the Arizona heat. On a 90-degree day, the inside of a vehicle can reach 109 degrees in just 10 minutes and 124 degrees within 30 minutes. On days when temperatures exceed 100 degrees, these numbers climb even higher.

Ensure your pet has access to shaded, well-ventilated areas if they spend time outdoors. Never assume that providing a doghouse or covered patio is sufficient in Arizona heat. Outdoor structures can trap hot air and actually increase heat stress. Pets should have access to climate-controlled indoor spaces during summer. While cats are somewhat better at regulating body temperature than dogs, outdoor cats still face significant heat risks.

Heat-related emergencies require immediate attention. If your pet shows signs of heat stroke—especially collapse, seizures, or loss of consciousness—call your veterinarian right away while cooling your pet with room-temperature water (not ice-cold, which can cause shock).

Limit outdoor activities to early morning or late evening when temperatures are lower. Even at dawn or dusk, check pavement temperature by placing your hand on it for seven seconds—if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your pet’s paws. Asphalt, concrete, and even sand can cause severe pad burns. Consider booties for your dog to protect their paws. Limit or eliminate walking your dog from the comfort of your golf cart.

If you have questions and concerns regarding your pets safety, contact: weezieshelpinghands.org, call 623-800-3718.