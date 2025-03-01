Sun Lakes Bocce Ball Club at Sisk Park

Kathy Hoff, Publicist

The HOA Bocce Ball Training Day is March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Sisk Park.

The Sun Lakes Bocce Ball Club invites all residents of the Sun Lakes community to a training session on March 6 at 4 p.m. at Sisk Park in the Palo Verde community. Many residents have heard of bocce ball and wondered how to play the game. This is your opportunity to learn the game. Instructors will give residents a lesson on the rules of the game and give you the chance to play bocce ball. Please join us for a fun-filled evening. If you plan on attending this event, please email us at [email protected].

It is hard to believe we are entering the final month of league play for the second session! We thoroughly enjoyed the Second Annual Harry Bicchieri Memorial Competitive Tournament, which was held on Feb. 23, and we look forward to the annual Fun with Friends Tournament, which will be held on Thursday, March 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. Our theme this year is The Battle of the Sexes, pitting the women against the men. Tournament winners will be posted in future Splash articles.

Remember, our website sunlakesbocceclub.com contains all the information you need to know about the club, including our By-Laws, Club Play, How It Works, and the Rules of the Game. Please take the time to review the website!

As always, all new players to the game, or those who require it, can request instruction from our Training Committee by sending an email to the attention of the membership director at [email protected].

Reminder: Sun Lakes Bocce Ball Club members play at Sisk Park, not to be confused with Sun Lakes Country Club Bocce Ball Club that plays at Oasis Park!

Sisk Park is located at 11110 East Drive and the corner of Flame Tree Drive in the Palo Verde community.