Sun Lakes Citrus Sharers’ 2025 Season Underway

Our 2025 season of picking began on Jan. 25 and will run through Monday, Feb. 24. We pick on Saturdays and Mondays only between 8 a.m. and noon. Each community neighborhood has a team captain, and most begin picking at 8 a.m.

If you have fruit to donate, please contact Laura at 206-228-5155. If you would like to help, we will have all the tools. You just need to dress in layers and bring gloves if you have them. We also encourage bringing plenty of water. Email [email protected] to volunteer.

All the gleaned fruit will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank. They are very excited to have our support for all the folks in need here in the Valley. Thank you, one and all, for the continued efforts!

Citrus Central will have another new location this year. First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes has graciously offered their parking lot to be the new location. We will be in the southeast corner off S. Dobson. The church is located at 9535 S. Riggs Road. This will only be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Mondays. Please do not leave fruit if our team is not present. Also note that this is not a location to come get fruit, as all the efforts go to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

You can also stay up to date with our Facebook page facebook.com/sunlakescitrussharers. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2025 season!