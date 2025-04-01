Sun Lakes Company Rangers Celebrate Six Years

Dawn Yamanouchi

In 2025 the Sun Lakes Rangers are celebrating their sixth anniversary! Starting with five members in 2019, the Company has grown to more than 40 full and probationary Rangers in 2025.

In the past year, Sun Lakes Company has added the Superior Police Department as another law enforcement agency we partner with. This partnership is in addition to the partnerships with the Chandler Police Department and the Gila River Police Department.

The Sun Lakes Company directly supported details this past year from the following police departments: Central Arizona College, Gilbert, Maricopa Community Colleges, Peoria, Phoenix, Prescott Valley, and Surprise.

In the last year, Sun Lakes Company provided support for Sun Lakes HOA communities in the form of community patrols, the Far Out Fest, IronOaks outdoor concerts, Kolb Group shredding, the SunBird Fall Fiesta, and the Cottonwood Palo Verde Christmas Golf Cart Parade and fireworks. In addition, we have become an integral part of supporting the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation.

Including Sun Lakes Company, there are 24 Arizona Ranger companies in the State of Arizona. The Sun Lakes Company provided 30% of the duty hours (approximately 6,000 hours) and funds for this year for the statewide Arizona Rangers organization!

Another interesting fact about the Sun Lakes Company Rangers is that approximately 28% of our Rangers previously served in the armed forces. We know that many in the Sun Lakes community are military veterans themselves.

Sun Lakes leadership expanded the Company’s capabilities through a cohesive training plan for the year. This included enhanced training for search and rescue, continued training for traffic control and for first aid, additional MILO simulator training sessions, physical restraint and defensive training tactics, communications training, and Constitutional law.

The Arizona Rangers were created to deal with the infestations of outlaws, especially rustlers, in the Territory of Arizona in 1901 by the Arizona Legislative Assembly.

The present-day Arizona Rangers were officially recognized by the State of Arizona in 2002 when Arizona Governor Jane Hull signed Legislative Act 41.

The Sun Lakes Company of the Arizona Rangers is an unpaid, all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) law enforcement support and assistance civilian auxiliary who work cooperatively at the request of and under the direction, control, and supervision of federal, state, or local law enforcement. We also provide support to youth and youth activities throughout the state (Sun Lakes Company’s most significant youth project is the annual Shop With A Cop event) while providing support to civic and community organizations.

The Sun Lakes Rangers are proud to serve the Sun Lakes community, the greater Phoenix area, and the great State of Arizona!

If you would like to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation to your Sun Lakes Rangers, please go to www.azrangerssunlakes.org.