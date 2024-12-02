Sun Lakes Country Club Bocce Ball at the Oasis Registration

Looking for a fun, social way to stay active and meet your neighbors? The Sun Lakes Country Club Bocce Club at Oasis is all about fostering a friendly and engaging atmosphere where players of all skill levels can enjoy the timeless game of bocce ball. Whether you’re a seasoned player or brand new to the game, we welcome all residents of Sun Lakes to join us at the Oasis bocce courts on Sun Lakes Boulevard.

You can register as an individual or as a team of up to four players. Registration for the winter session starts soon. See www.sunlakescountryclub.com/bocce for information. Please email [email protected] if you are interested in playing and are not already enrolled in the Fall 2024 sessions.

Sessions start on Jan. 15, 2025, with play on Wednesdays, Thursday, and Fridays at 9 a.m., 10:15 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.

Come join the excitement, enjoy some friendly competition, and experience the camaraderie that makes bocce ball at Sun Lakes Country Club so special!