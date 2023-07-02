The July service at the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) will be a twilight service and is held on Friday, July 14, at 5:30 p.m. This is an informal summer service, and there will be a similar twilight service in August. The congregation conducts services each month, except for July and August, on the second Friday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Sun Lakes Chapel. For additional information or to have your questions answered about SLJC services, call 480-612-4413.

The High Holidays come early this year, with Rosh Hashanah starting at sundown on Sept. 15. Those interested in Temple membership and/or non-member High Holiday guest tickets should call 480-883-7117.

Anyone desiring to have a family member remembered, a non-member plaque can be purchased and displayed at the Temple. For more information, call 489-584-5909.