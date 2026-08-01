Murray Siegel

The Twilight Shabbat service for August will be held on Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Full services are conducted each month, starting in October, except for July and August, on the second Friday of the month at 7 p.m., at the Sun Lakes Chapel. For additional information or to have your questions answered about the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC), call Shelly at 480-612-4413.

SLJC is currently accepting applications for membership for the 2026-27 year. Annual dues are $200 per person and include High Holiday tickets. Once again, SLJC is holding a raffle where $20 will purchase a chance to win a free membership for 2026-27, a $200 value. Guest tickets for the High Holidays can be purchased for $100/guest, providing access to all services. For additional information, check sljc.org.

Looking ahead to September—High Holiday services will be held on Sept. 11, 12, 20, and 21. For complete information go to sljc.org.

The musical production “A Key to a Good Night’s Sleep” has been postponed until January 2027. Rehearsals will start up in October. Anyone interested in participating along with members of four churches should call Carol at 760-271-2758.

Anyone desiring to have a family member remembered, a non-member plaque can be purchased and displayed at the Temple. For more information, call 480-584-5909.