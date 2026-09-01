Sun Lakes Neighborhood Watch: Building Stronger, Safer Communities

Your Sun Lakes Neighborhood Watch Community

Residents are invited to the next Neighborhood Watch Meeting, Sept. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Computer Learning Center in Cottonwood, next to the tennis courts.

This gathering is more than just a meeting—it’s a chance to connect with neighbors, share ideas, and strengthen the bonds that make our community such a special place to live. The Neighborhood Watch team continues its mission of promoting safety and awareness across our neighborhoods.

What’s Happening

The meeting will focus on the following:

* Neighborhood Watch Signs—helping create new neighborhood watch signs that identify safe zones and encourage vigilance.

* Kickoff Planning Meeting—Sept. 22—information and support in how to host and organize a Fall Block Party

* Block Parties—Oct. 24—bringing neighbors together for fun, education, and friendship. We’re participating with G.A.I.N. “Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods” and will be a great time!

Why It Matters

Neighborhood Watch isn’t just about preventing crime—it’s about creating a network of caring residents who look out for one another. Together, we can make Sun Lakes an even safer and friendlier place to live!

Join Us!

Whether you’re new to the area or a long-term resident, your participation makes a difference. Come share your ideas, meet new friends, and help shape the future of our community. See you there!