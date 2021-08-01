Dean Athmer

The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the American Red Cross held a successful blood drive at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse office on Thursday, July 8.

As a vital part of our community, the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to hold Blood Drives to supplement the dangerously-low levels of blood in the current supply inventories.

The drive was supported by 43 donors and produced 38 units of valuable blood for the American Red Cross. Almost half of the donors were from the Sun Lakes Community. We wish to thank all those donors who supported the drive.

The next blood drive will be on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse office. Please be sure to schedule your appointment by going to our website at www.sunlakesposse.org and click on the link to pre-register.

The Sun Lakes Posse is a 501(c)(3) and is located at 9531 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. Contact us via phone at 480-895-8751 or via fax at 480-895-6691.

Donate online at www.SunLakesPosse.org.

Also, please set us as your charity on Smile.Amazon.com.