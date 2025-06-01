Sun Lakes Softball Division Winners

The Redeemed Team Champs: Kneeling (left to right): Kelly Anderson, Mgr. Ron Carmichael, Bobby Reed, Rick Ehman, Craig Porchardt; standing (left to right): Phil Gutterman, Barron Leibert, Pat Murphy, Dennis Henderson, Mike Aldridge; not pictured: Brad Wendt The Young Home Team Champs: Kneeling (left to right): Dave Martin, Rick Berry, Dick Bleich, Tim Loeffler, Dave Swann, Vern Rodgers, Larry Maggard; standing (left to right): Don Scoggins, Al Narvaez, Mgr. Gary Hillabolt, Bob Zeidler, Jerry Smith

Larry Wolfe

The Redeemed Team, managed by Ron Carmichael, won the Sun Division Spring pennant with a record of 9-5, outlasting Manager Jon Hendrikse’s Wolfe & Associates team and Manager Mike Gloyd’s Spooner PT club, both finishing tied for second with .500 records. In the Lakes Division, Manager Gary Hillabolt’s Young Home Team finished first with an 11-5 record, with Manager Kim Van Nausdle’s Core Consultants two games back at 10-8.

George Siegele won both the batting title (.812) and the homerun crown (46) in the Sun Division. Other members of the Top Ten hitters were Don Long (.787), Marty Hobby (.775), Dave Platt (.754), Bobby Reed (.753), Mike Lebet (.750), Kim Whitney (.749), Dennis Henderson (.737), Mike Aldridge (.716), and Dan Melosi (.711). Six other players topped 20 homers: Don Long (41), Barron Leibert and Joe DiLabio (both with 30), Mike Lebet (25), Marty Hobby (24), and Bob Hubbard (22).

Frank Rouse was the batting champion in the Lakes Division, edging Vern Rodgers by 5 points, .777 to .772. The remainder of the Top Ten were Jay Yoakum (.764), Jerry Smith (.753), Dave Martin (.713), Craig Thompson (.702), Mike Willits (.696), Dennis LePore and Tim Loeffler (both at .693), and Bob Montelione (.683). Brian Brockman edged out Jay Yoakum to win the “over the fence” homerun title, 6 to 5, while Bob Montelione had six inside-the-park homers.

Recaps of our “end-of-the-year” tournaments will be in next month’s edition of the Splash.

Our Summer League is now underway and will continue through mid-September. Dennis Kennedy is the Summer League coordinator. The team managers are Larry Maggard, Kim Van Nausdle, and Alex Santucci. Doubleheaders are played every Tuesday and Thursday with an early start time of 8 a.m. to “beat the heat.” Start times move to 7:30 a.m. in June.

Officers and board members for 2025-26 were recently elected. They are President Vern Rodgers, Vice President Dave Kratz, Secretary Cyndy Hilby, Treasurer Larry Wolfe, and Members-at-Large Bob Molter, Randy Neumann, and Alex Santucci. Many thanks to outgoing president Doug Warwick who served six years on the board, five as president.

We have two new advertising sponsors, Sun Lakes RV Storage and AZ Rapid Washers. Sun Lakes RV Storage also has mini-storage facilities. They’re conveniently located on Old Price Road, just north of our softball field. AZ Rapid Washers provides window washing and vehicle detailing services. They’re owned and operated by teen entrepreneurs. Go to the Sponsors page on our website www.sunlakessoftball.com to learn more about them and all our advertising and team sponsors.

And remember the wise words of Yogi Berra who said, “If you don’t know where you’re going, you might wind up someplace else.”