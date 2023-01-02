Sun Lakes Talent Show—Two Shows for the Price of One!

Ray Texeira

Excitement for the Sun Lakes Talent Show is spreading. We are happy to announce that the Signature Models and Talent Agency of Scottsdale will be joining the panel of judges at the Wednesday Audition/Knockout event. The votes of the judges will be tallied, along with the votes of the audience. We think the agency may be surprised by the talent of our local performers.

We have acts ranging from singers to dancers, comedians, musicians, and more. All of the performers are excited to show off their talent and compete for the top prizes. Come and be part of the fun and watch your friends and neighbors strut their stuff. Reserve your seat today.

Tickets are now available for both events, which will be held in the San Tan Ballroom at the Cottonwood Country Club, at 25630 S. Brentwood Drive, in Sun Lakes. The Audition/Knockout round will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at which time, the audience and judges will vote for the acts to move on to the Grand Finale. The Grand Finale show will be on Saturday, Feb. 18, with prizes awarded to the top three acts as voted on by the judges.

To buy tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com and enter “Sun Lakes Talent Show” in the Search area or Google “Sun Lakes Talent Show” and click on the Eventbrite site. Your ticket price of $17.50 includes a service charge and will give you entrance to both of the shows. The site will automatically pick a “best table” for you, or you can choose your own seat at a specific table. Although the system will assign or require you to pick a particular seat, keep in mind that your purchase is at a reserved table of 10, not a specific seat.

Note: Tickets are not available at the HOA office.

On both event nights, the doors will open at 5 p.m., and a limited dinner menu will be available until 6 p.m. The cash bar will be open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The show is scheduled to start promptly at 6:30 p.m. We are happy to have sponsors who support our community, and we want to thank them for their participation: HomeWell Care Services, Arizona Songbird Senior Placement, Skunky’s Junk Removal, JudyWear Boutique, the Cateys, and Sam Luse. We are pleased to highlight small businesses and welcome additional sponsors. You, too, can be a good neighbor and get your message out at the same time. Contact Jacque at [email protected]