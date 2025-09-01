Dena Brinkman

Sun Lakes Women’s Bible Study invites you to join us on Thursday afternoons where we will be encouraged with a new series, “Made to THRIVE.” We don’t want to just be getting by in life: We want to be intentional and we want to THRIVE as an individual, a friend, a community, and a Christian. We will study the book of 1 Corinthians this semester and will learn how we can THRIVE with expectancy, THRIVE in unity, THRIVE in the Spirit, THRIVE through struggle and temptation, THRIVE in love, THRIVE in our gifts. The Bible study begins on Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Navajo Room of the Sun Lakes Phase 1 clubhouse.

Throughout this semester, we will also have monthly birthday celebrations, fellowships, and craft and game opportunities. We will offer Thanksgiving and Easter dinners for the community, and we will have a special Christmas lunch with a full program.

Come deepen your spiritual life and make new connections here in Sun Lakes. You’re invited, and it’s free to all women. The live teacher, Tina Schuler, is a national speaker and Bible teacher who brings the Bible to life in an easy way to understand. For more information, contact Dena Brinkman by phone or text at 480-206-7427.