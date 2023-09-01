Sunday Dance Venue—Season Opener

John Yu

Sunday, Sept. 24, will be the beginning of our 35th season as Sun Lakes’ longest-running Sunday Dance Venue. Our performing band will be The Breeze Trio who will delight every type of dancer, couples, singles, and non-dancers who enjoy pop music from all generations.

The music and dances span the decades from swings of all types to foxtrots and waltzes, rumbas and tangos, and today’s pop country and line dance. The music will always focus on the pop songs of the times—easy to listen to, danceable, and always played at a sound level that allows for conversation and dining.

The Sunday Dance Venue will be at the San Tan Ballroom (25630 S. Brentwood Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248). Doors open at 5 p.m., and music ends at 8:30 p.m. A special dinner menu with a great variety of choices from the Cottonwood restaurant will be available for participants from 5 to 7 p.m. A full bar inside the ballroom will be open all evening. Take your partner for a spin across the ballroom floor, or just relax with your friends to an evening of great music and fun.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 for two. (Pre-paid season passes for all eight performances are discounted at $80 per person.) Our eight season venue dates are Sept. 24 (Welcome), Oct. 29 (Masquerade Ball), Nov. 19, Dec. 16 (Christmas Ball), Jan. 7, Feb. 4 (Sweetheart Dance), March 3, and April 7. Please call or text me at 480-699-7334 for any questions. Please check our website, www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com, for more details. I look forward to welcoming all of you on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Our friends at the SunBird community are always invited to join us!