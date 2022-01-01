Sunday Music, Dinner and Dance Venue Presents ‘Salute to the Rat Pack II’

John Yu

Back by popular demand, and requested by our returning Canadians and snowbirds who missed our season opener salute in September, we are bringing back songs of Old Blue Eyes, Chairman of the Board, Sultan of Swoon … and his Rat Pack collection of songs on Jan. 9 at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom.

Whether you like to dance ballroom or just want to relax, reminisce, and croon to melodies of Old Blue Eyes, come and enjoy a Sunday evening. Take advantage of our optional dinner menu, if you like, to make a comprehensive evening of it.

Enjoy the Rags Allen Band whom you’ve seen and heard at our past events and around this state. The band features Rags Allen, an accomplished keyboardist and member of the Arizona Nightclub Performers Hall of Fame. Rags performed alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Mickey Gilley at venues throughout the country. Lead singer Mark Webb will rejoin the band after a short hiatus and bring along his wide-ranging voice that will make us nostalgic for past magical times.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple. Doors open at 5 p.m., music begins at 5:30 p.m., and optional dinner service is from 5 to 7 p.m. The San Tan Ballroom is located at 25630 S. Bentwood Drive in Sun Lakes. Call 480-699-7334 to reserve tables for 10 or if you have any questions. As always, our band plays and sings music loud enough to dance to and soft enough to carry on a conversation. Go to Sunlakes-Sundaydanceclub.com for more information.