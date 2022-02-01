Sunday Valentine—Music, Dinner &Dance Venue

John Yu

On Feb. 6 at the San Tan Ballroom, our Sunday Venue brings back our Valentines Sock Hop. Go back in time when we kicked off our shoes and danced in our socks, swinging to “Rock Around the Clock” or just tightly hugging your sweethearts on the gym floor because the Everly Brothers told us “All I Have to Do is Dream.” Feel free to dress for the times as we drop our dress code. Bring your Valentine in her red, polka dot, or poodle dress. Guys, feel free to wear your t-shirt and jeans, or dress it up. Or just come as you are to enjoy the music and dinner, but feel free to kick off your shoes! Unpartnered guests are welcome and can meet new people at our fun singles “Mixers” tables.

Enjoy a nostalgic Sunday evening at the Sun Lakes San Tan Ballroom as we try to transport everyone back to the 50s with some of our favorite tunes with the Rags Allen Band, featuring Rags Allen, an accomplished keyboardist and member of the Arizona Nightclub Performers Hall of Fame. Rags performed alongside Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Charlie Pride, and Mickey Gilley at venues throughout the country. Joining Rags is Al Beasley, well-known percussionist/country singer, and lead singer Mark Webb, a longtime vocalist with Rags Allen.

Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple (cash or check). Doors open at 5 p.m. Order dinner until 7 p.m. Music is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Please call 480-699-7334 or 204-237-0456 for any questions. As always, our band plays and sings music loud enough to dance to and soft enough for guests to carry on a conversation. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. Choose your drinks, snacks, dinner, etc., from our custom dinner menu.