Support Vets in Need Over the Veterans Day Weekend

Nancy Stutman

During Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 9 and 10, at several East Valley Fry’s Food Stores, look for the red shirts sported by Jewish War Veterans (JWV) Post 619 volunteers collecting donations for veterans who are disabled, hospitalized, or experiencing homelessness.

Veterans Day and Memorial Day weekends are the two largest fundraising events for JWV Post 619, which annually contributes an average of $30,000 to nonprofit veterans organizations. The shirts were recently purchased with a generous grant from the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation to identify JWV volunteers.

Copper State Post 619 welcomes members of all walks of life. One does not have to be Jewish or a veteran. JWV is happy to open its doors to everyone who is passionate about veterans’ causes and combating antisemitism. The post lists patrons and supporters from Ahwatukee American Legion Post 64, Ahwatukee Recreation Center, Support the Troops, Veterans Affinity, and the DAR. To volunteer, contact Arthur Uram at 702-884-4175 or [email protected].

To learn more about this special group, visit the JWV Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CopperStatePost619. Anyone wishing to be part of a serious, professional organization with a laser focus on helping veterans, please email [email protected] or phone 706-631-0025.