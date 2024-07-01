The Cromwell Plantation Series

Our Sun Lakes Library has recently introduced a series of historical fiction books by Ginny Dye, who has written over 20 books in the series she calls The Bregdan Chronicles. Head Librarian Doreen Taylor invites you to enjoy and learn from the series, which is available to all Sun Lakes residents. Visit us in the Sun Lakes Country Club Library. You can check out or reserve one of these books between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Below is the review by Doreen Taylor, our head librarian:

As head librarian, I read many worthy books. These historical fictions by Ginny Dye definitely fall into the “worthy’ category. I just finished number 14, and I learned how widespread child labor was: In order to increase profits, factories fired the adults and hired children to run the machinery! You will learn how New York City came to a halt when … well, I guess you will just have to read the book!

I urge book lovers to consider this exciting, inspiring, and authentic series (I have already checked Google for authenticity). You will learn while being entertained. Below is how I describe The Bregdan Chronicles:

The central characters live on a Virginia tobacco plantation. This saga takes you through the Civil War and way beyond. The unthinkable treatment of the slaves continues, even after the war to free them was won. The KKK doesn’t spare white people either.

Carrie, the main character, won’t be satisfied until the former slaves are treated fairly and her dream of becoming a naturopathic doctor is a reality. The various caring people in the story will touch your heart. The storylines are many. You will not want to put your book down.

This series is just the answer to managing our summer heat.