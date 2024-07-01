The Foundation Donates Again to the HeARTsy Program at Robson Reserve

Jeanne Becker, Foundation Treasurer

Due to a grant of $5,000 from The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation, the HeARTsy fine arts program will continue to be supported at Robson Reserve, offering fine art classes to at-risk populations, specifically seniors suffering from Parkingson’s, Alzheimer’s, and dementia.

Studies have shown that many in these at-risk populations are suffering from abandonment, depression, and isolation; however, this fine arts program, called HeARTsy, helps reduce negative feelings while giving participants a positive, uplifting purpose and socialization through “hands-on” application through the fine arts!

HeARTsy is dedicated to bringing ability-appropriate fine arts programming directly to underserved populations who would typically lack the funding, transportation, and access to the arts. HeARTsy believes that creative arts therapies should be at the core of patient-centered care, and their training in Montessori methods of arts training helps us do just that! Through our arts program and art kits, students benefit from fine arts programming and become empowered, engaged, and enlightened on multiple mediums of art while also building meaningful friendships! Their innovative Montessori-style art education techniques allow senior citizens to transcend the standard childlike “craft” classes filled with simple stickers, crayons, foam, and paper plates, and replace that with fine arts materials such as goggles, glass paint, polymer clay, canvas, mosaics, watercolor pencils, fabric painting, fine jewelry, and much more! These amazing, creative seniors of all ages and abilities have participated in the arts in the past and now are given the opportunity to rekindle their ability to thrive through artistic expression. HeARTsy provides fun, challenging, and safe opportunities for seniors to connect with each other again through art.

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation was established to enhance the quality of life for the older population in the East Valley, including Sun Lakes residents, in the areas of health, safety, education, and culture. The Foundation gives grants and awards to local nonprofits, service organizations, and clubs to enhance their work in all our Sun Lakes communities. The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation is entering its seventh year as a charitable 501(c)(3) foundation serving the Sun Lakes community. During the past six years, the Foundation has raised and disseminated grants and awards in excess of $100,000 in support of many local groups that provide services, activities, and opportunities for our senior population. So, if you are part of an organization in Sun Lakes that needs financial support, to apply, please go to slcommunityfoundation.com.