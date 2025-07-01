The ImproVables’ Senior Center Show Was Great!

On May 13 the Chandler Senior Center was surprised when 12 of The ImproVables showed up and performed for an hour. “It was a different and exciting experience for our group,” said Phyllis Novy. “We didn’t know what we were in for,” she continued, “but we ended up putting on a great show for a very appreciative audience!”

From games using each troupe member (Park Bench) to one using two volunteers from the audience (Sound Effects), the varied skits were welcomed by the seniors, who were respectful, engaged, and thoroughly entertained. After the show, Tony, the Center’s director, requested The ImproVables return next year for two shows! One of the volunteers suggested a holiday show as well. Judging from the rousing applause from the crowd, the Chandler Senior Center clients will be happy to see The ImproVables return.

If you have a group interested in being entertained by Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s comedic improv group, call Phyllis Novy at 602-481-6564 or visit www.slctinfo.com for more information.