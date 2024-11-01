The Senior Games Registration

Ray Texeira

The Senior Games are stirring up quite a bit of interest. They are designed to inspire you to “Get Up, Get Active, and Have Fun.” That’s our motto. By providing a range of activities offered to all residents of Sun Lakes, regardless of age, gender, or skill level, we hope to promote robust health through friendly competition.

Thanks to all who visited our booth at the community fairs and signed up on our Request Information sheet. We’ll send you all the details on the registration process. If you didn’t have a chance to come by, please visit our website at www.sunlakesentertainment.com or email us at [email protected] and we’ll send you information.

Still need to know more? No worries. We’ve got you covered!

1. Don’t consider yourself an athlete? No problem. Although some of the games require advanced skills, most do not require sporting expertise.

2. Do you want to compete alongside your spouse or best friend? No problem. Most of the games that involve a team of two can be composed of two men, two women, or one man and one woman.

3. Don’t have a friend to sign up with? No problem. We will pair you up with a new friend.

4. Do you travel a lot? No problem. You can register for all events online.

Registration starts Nov. 8 with the Early Bird rate of just $5 per game. After Dec. 5, it will be just $7 per game.

This is a competition between all four communities to accrue points toward the grand trophy, and the games will be spread out between the communities. Here’s the lineup:

• Water Balloon Toss and Social Pickleball at Sun Lakes Country Club

• Competitive Pickleball at the Oakwood Pickleball Courts

• Target Golf and Chip and Putt Golf at the Oakwood Driving Range

• Mah Jongg and Mexican Train at Robson Reserve at Sun Lakes

• Short Court Tennis at Cottonwood Courts

• Bocce Ball, Cornhole, and “Putt Away Putters” at Sisk Park in Palo Verde

Thanks to all the clubs that have stepped up to host the games: SLCC Pickleball Club, Sun Lakes Lady Putters, Cottonwood Tennis Club, Sun Lakes Bocce Club, CWPV Cornhole Club, IronOaks Pickleball Club, IronOaks Golf Course, and Robson Reserve.

Since there are a limited number of spots for each event based on the requirements of the game and space at the venue, be sure to sign up early. Each community will begin with an equal number of openings, and when they are full, you will be put on a waitlist and notified of openings. We expect to accommodate 64 competitors at each event. We will welcome more to the Opening Ceremonies and Water Balloon Toss.

Registration ends in January, so sign up early before the spots get filled up. Come play with us next March 14 through April 4. Win prizes, make new friends, and win the grand trophy for your community. Visit us at www.sunlakesentertainment.com or send an email to [email protected].